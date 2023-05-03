NASS: Put APC on their toes, PDP chairman, Damagum, challenges members-elect

The acting National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Umar Damagum has challenged the party’s members-elect to put the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) on their toes and be firm in lawmaking.

Damagum threw the challenge during a meeting with members-elect to formally welcome and congratulate them on their electoral victory in Abuja on Tuesday.

According to the PDP chairman, putting the ruling party on their toes was one of the ways of making them work for the country.

He said: “You have a daunting task before you because of the state of the nation. You have been elected at a time when the country is no longer what we used to know. It has been bedeviled by so many vices and people are looking up to you to correct the rot.

“When you make laws, it is expected that you are helping the society and in act of making laws you should be mindful of the fact that the society is no longer what you use to know and you have to be firm. You have to be loyal to your country first and then the party. Loyalty to the country because it is only when you have a country that you can even exist as a lawmaker.

“Most of you that have spoken have been grateful to the party for giving you the platform to be here today. We don’t expect anything else from you rather than to be a loyal party member. Most of you will be concerned about the current situation of the party, it is always like that. When you have an election year there will be a lot of crisis. If you look at from your primaries up to the time when you were elected, you have gone through a lot and I know the party is going through the same kind of situations. But one thing I want to assure you is that PDP has the mechanism to solve its own problems.

Read also: Umahi visits Buhari, urges APC to consider South-East for Senate president

“The initiative you have taken upon yourself before we even call upon you to make this gathering possible is also one of reasons why I said we have the mechanism. You have done well, I have interacted with some of your leaders towards being up this gathering and I don’t expect any PDP member to be less in terms of that acumen and capacity, we have always been known to be full of capacity in terms of what we want to achieve. I don’t expect less from you. I want to reiterate like some of you have said here that this 10th Assembly should come and make sure that it gives the right opposition that is expected of you.

“I always have hope in the House of Representatives, I am not saying the Senate are not doing much but you are the people that are directly closer to the constituencies and much is expected of you and I hope that ours is going to be a joint credible opposition and we give it to them; we put them to task, we put them on their toes to make sure that the right thing is being done in this country because this is what need at this moment”.

The convener of the meeting, Hon. Frederick Agbedi, in his opening remarks, explained that the meeting was to seek a direction from the party on how to proceed in the incoming 10th assembly.

According to him, the PDP had the numerical strength of 116 to achieve its objectives in the parliament.

“We came to interact with you to give us a direction as we journey on towards 13 June. Guide us, direct us where necessary”, he said.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now