PDP wins rescheduled National Assembly election in Imo

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Friday declared Ugonna Ozurigbo of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the winner of the February 25 House of Representatives election in Nwangele/ Nkwerre/ Isu/ Njaba Federal Constituency of Imo State.

The commission had on February 27 declared the election inconclusive over violence in parts of Njaba local government area of the state.

The INEC collation officer in the constituency, Prof. Rosetta Okechukwu, who announced the results of the election at the collation centre in Nwangele LGA, said Ozurigbo polled 19, 971 votes to defeat the Labour Party candidate who scored 9, 372 votes.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Harrison Nwadike, ended in third position with 8, 991 votes.

