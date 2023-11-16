Lone PDP member in Yobe Assembly joins APC

The only Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) member in the Yobe House of Assembly, Alhaji Lawan Majakura, on Thursday switched to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

Majakura is representing Nguru 2 Constituency in the Assembly.

The 33-year-old defeated the former speaker of the House, Ahmed Mirwa, in the March 18 election held in the constituency.

Governor Mai Mala Buni, who received the lawmaker in Damaturu, described him as a young and vibrant politician with huge potential.

He said: “Politics is about service to the people. l am impressed with your commitment to serving your constituency effectively.

“I am also impressed with the calibre of people that accompanied you to this event. It shows your acceptance by this group of credible politicians.”

Earlier, Majakura said he left PDP because the Buni administration was doing a lot for the people of his constituency.

He said the construction of roads, housing estates, medical facilities, and other projects had transformed many communities in his constituency.

The lawmaker said: “I want to join hands with you and support you in serving my constituency to improve the lives of my people.

“I am convinced that we can achieve more if l am on the same page with you in the APC. It will benefit the people of my constituency better.”

In his remarks, the Speaker of the House, Chiroma Mashio, described the lawmaker as a great defender of his people.

“Majakura has demonstrated serious commitment to defending the interest of his people on the floors of the Assembly.

“His defection to the APC is an advantage to the party and the government of Yobe State,” the speaker added.

