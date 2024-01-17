Nigerian govt orders probe of Ibadan explosion

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has ordered a thorough investigation into Tuesday’s explosion in Ibadan, Oyo State.

A loud bang was heard across the city at about 8:00 p.m., on Tuesday.

At least two persons were confirmed dead in the explosion that occurred at a private building in Dejo Oyelese Street, Adeyi area of Bodija in Ibadan.

The affected four buildings in the area with windows shattered and walls brought down.

Several injuries were also recorded in the blast whose impact also affected dozens of buildings in Sango, Mokola, University College Hospital (UCH), Agodi, and Ojoo.

The Minister of Defence, Muhammad Badaru, who briefed State correspondents at the end of the meeting held on Wednesday in Abuja, said the council also set up a committee to look into the issues of environmental degradation and deforestation.

The committee, according to him, will comprise the service chiefs and several others.

The council also expressed concern at the spate of kidnapping in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and ordered the service chiefs to beef up security in the city.

