Supreme Court dismisses ADC’s appeal against Gombe Gov, Yahaya

The Supreme Court has dismissed the appeal filed by the governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Nafiu Bala, against the election of Gombe State Governor, Muhammad Yahaya.

The Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun led five-member panel dismissed the appeal shortly after it was withdrawn by the appellants.

The apex court, however, adjourned to Friday for the judgment in the appeal filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Jibrin Barde.

READ ALSO:Gombe Gov, Yahaya, hails state APC for expelling Sen Goje, other lawmakers

The panel fixed the judgment for Friday after the parties adopted and argued their briefs 9f arguments in the appeal which will expire on Sunday, January 21.

During the hearing, the panel confronted the Counsel to the ADC and Bala’s lawyer, Herbert Nwoye, on the incompetence of his client’s case and not to toil with the time of the court.

Nwoye afterwards applied to withdraw the appeal which was not opposed by the respondents and was dismissed accordingly.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now