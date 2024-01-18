Nigerian govt amends charges against former CBN boss, Emefiele

Again, the Federal Government, on Thursday morning, amended the charges against the embattled former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele.

The new charges he is facing include: forgery, conferring of corrupt advantage, and criminal breach of trust among others.

The Federal Government had initially filed 19 charges against Emefiele bordering on procurement fraud but later watered them down to six.

Ripples Nigeria had earlier reported that the former CBN Governor appeared before the Federal Capital Territory High Court to seek variation of his bail conditions.

Emefiele is standing trial on six counts bordering on procurement fraud up to N1.2bn.

He was released from Kuje Custodial Centre on December 23, 2023, which was 34 days after the judge admitted him to bail.

Justice Hamza Muazu presided over the hearing ion

Thursday.

