Nigerian Navy redeploys 56 Rear Admirals, one Commodore in major shake-up (See list)

The Nigerian Navy has redeployed 57 senior officers in a major shake-up in the establishment.

The Director of Information in the Nigerian Navy, Commodore Adedotun Ayo-Vaughan, who confirmed the development in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja, said 56 Rear Admirals and one Commodore were affected in the exercise.

According to him, the former Director of Logistics, Defence Space Administration, Rear Admiral Olusanya Bankole is now the Chief of Communications and Information Technology, Naval Headquarters, Abuja, while Rear Admiral Alexander Bingel formerly Director of Combat Policy and Tactics has been appointed as the Director of Logistics, Defence Headquarters.

Others affected in the exercise include Rear Admiral Ibrahim Dewu, formerly Director of Project Implementation, Monitoring and Evaluation Directorate, Naval Headquarters, who is now the Chief of Defence Civil Military Cooperation, Defence Headquarters, Rear Admiral Kennedy Ezete formerly Director of Project Monitoring, Defence Headquarters resumes now the Chief of Administration, Naval Headquarters.

“Rear Admiral Livingstone Izu who was Director Manning at Naval Headquarters is the new Chief of Logistics, Naval Headquarters while Rear Admiral Musa Madugu formally Deputy Director Special Operation Forces at the Defence Headquarters has been appointed as the Admiral Superintendent Naval Ordinance Depot.

“The former Director of Innovation and Concept Development, at Naval Headquarters, Rear Admiral Daupreye Matthew, is now the Director of Training, Defence Headquarters while Rear Admiral Zakariya Muhammad, the former Director of Training, Naval Headquarters has been reappointed Chief of Training and Operations.

“The shakeup also sees Rear Admiral Emmanuel Nmoyem reappointed as Director Human Rights Desks at the Defence Headquarters while Rear Admiral Ibrahim Shettima formerly Flag Officer Commanding Central Naval Command moves to Defence Headquarters as Director of Plans.

“Others include former Director of Plans, Naval Headquarters, Rear Admiral Monday Unurhiere appointed the Chief of Defence Administration at the Defence Headquarters while Rear Admiral Hamza Kaoje who was the Director of Equipment Standardization and Harmonization, Defence Headquarters has been appointed Group Managing Director, Navy Holdings Limited among others.”

