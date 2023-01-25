Troops ambush, kill 23 ISWAP terrorists in Borno

Troops of 25 Task Force Brigade, Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK), have neutralised 23 Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists in Damboa Local Council of Borno State.

The terrorists were killed by the Special Forces in a January 23, 2023 failed ambush near a military outpost along Maiduguri-Damboa road.

A security expert in the Lake Chad region, Zagazola Makama, who disclosed this on Tuesday in Maiduguri, noted the terrorists were defeated following an ambush in Komala village of Sambisa forest.

The insurgents, according to him, were in a convoy of Hilux trucks, Mine Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) and motorcycles with the aim of attacking the soldiers.

Makama, however, noted that the troops, however, smartly responded and neutralized no fewer than two dozen terrorists.

“The terrorists that sustained gunshot wounds, also scampered and fled towards the thick forest of the local council”, he said.

He added that the troops also recovered a gun truck, MRA, as well as three motorcycles from the terrorists.

