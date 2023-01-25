Metro
Troops ambush, kill 23 ISWAP terrorists in Borno
Troops of 25 Task Force Brigade, Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK), have neutralised 23 Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists in Damboa Local Council of Borno State.
The terrorists were killed by the Special Forces in a January 23, 2023 failed ambush near a military outpost along Maiduguri-Damboa road.
A security expert in the Lake Chad region, Zagazola Makama, who disclosed this on Tuesday in Maiduguri, noted the terrorists were defeated following an ambush in Komala village of Sambisa forest.
The insurgents, according to him, were in a convoy of Hilux trucks, Mine Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) and motorcycles with the aim of attacking the soldiers.
READ ALSO:Nigerian soldiers neutralise scores of bandits in Zamfara
Makama, however, noted that the troops, however, smartly responded and neutralized no fewer than two dozen terrorists.
“The terrorists that sustained gunshot wounds, also scampered and fled towards the thick forest of the local council”, he said.
He added that the troops also recovered a gun truck, MRA, as well as three motorcycles from the terrorists.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: 4 yrs after completion, Kwara PHC facility inactive, rural dwellers in pains
In the middle of the night sometime in September 2019, Fatimah Ballah struggled with severe pains as she tries to...
INVESTIGATION: How Oyo State, contractors spent N1.1bn on water projects, but communities don’t have a drop
Multimillion naira water projects largely initiated by the late Abiola Ajimobi-led state government in Oyo State to benefit over 40...
INVESTIGATION: In Cross River, civil servants retire into poverty as govt looks away, squanders funds on frivolities
Thousands of civil servants in Cross River State struggle to stay alive as they are denied their gratuities and monthly...
Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m
In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...