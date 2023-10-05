Lawmaker asks IGP to investigate role of LASTMA in deaths of pregnant woman, kids, tricyclist in Lagos

The House of Representatives has called on the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Sunday Egbetokun to immediately launch a thorough investigation into the alleged killing of a pregnant woman, her two children and a tricyclist on Tuesday in the Ago-Palace area of Lagos.

According to reports, the incident occurred when an official of the Lagos State Traffic Management Agency (LASTMA), while trying to stop an errant driver who contravened traffic rules, caused the driver to lose control and ram into the tricycle, killing all the occupants.

A member of the House representing the Oshodi/Isolo federal constituency, Jesse Okey-Joe, who raised a motion of urgent public importance during plenary on Wednesday, urged the IGP to ensure those responsible for the unfortunate incident are made to face the full wrath of the law.

The lawmaker informed the House that the officials were chasing a car and dragging the steering of a moving car and in the process, the driver lost control and rammed into the tricycle, leading to the death of the woman and tricyclist while two children were injured in the process.

He lamented the spate of violence and attacks by the police and LASTMA officers in Lagos which he said had created a state of insecurity in Osodi/ Isolo that has threatened not only the lives of the people but also their livelihoods.

“Our communities have become battlegrounds, and our children, who should be safe on their way to schools, have become victims of this ongoing turmoil,” the lawmaker said.

He further called on relevant security agencies to provide adequate security measures and personnel to safeguard the people in the constituency.

