Reprieve for IDPs as Yobe govt partners UNDP, others over resettlement
Reprieve may have come the way of residents of Malumdunari community who were displaced by the Boko Haram conflict, as the UNDP has pledged to collaborate with the Yobe State government to help them resettle.
This was made known on Wednesday by Mohamed Yahya, the UNDP Resident Representative in Nigeria, who was touring the Malumdunari village ruins.
The resident representative, who led a large delegation, expressed satisfaction with the displaced people’s eagerness to return to their hometown.
In a statement issued by Mamman Mohammed, the governor’s director of press affairs, Malumdunari was identified as the only displaced community that had not yet relocated following the restoration of peace and security during the Boko Haram insurgent crisis.
The representative of the Government of Switzerland, Nicolas Mart, said the visit had provided him with the opportunity to see things for himself and assess areas of intervention.
Since the beginning of Nigeria’s conflict with the Boko Haram in 2009, more than two million people have been displaced in the country’s northeast.
Many internally displaced persons (IDPs) have sought refuge in camps set up and run by state governments across the northeast region.
Government authorities in collaboration with humanitarian organizations have provided food, water, sanitation facilities, health care, and education to those displaced, often for years.
