Police arrests ex-Airman supplying notorious bandit, Bello Turji, with military wears, others

The Nigeria Police Force, on Tuesday paraded a dismissed officer of the Nigerian Air Force who has been allegedly supplying military camouflage and other accoutrements that belong to security operatives to bandits terrorising Zamfara State.

The police, during the parade, explained that the former NAF personnel, Ahmed Mohammed, attached to the Air Force Base, Kaduna, served in the air force for just five years before he was court-martialled by the military for a yet-to-be-revealed offence.

Muyiwa Adejobi, the Police spokesman, also disclosed that the dismissed personnel allegedly introduced sales of military camouflage and other accoutrements to Mushiri Abubakar who had supplied different camps of criminal gangs.

According to Adejobi, the duo had in the past supplied military camouflage to the notorious bandit, Bello Turji, and his gang members who have been terrorising Zamfara State.

Parading the suspects at the headquarters of Special Tactical Squad-Intelligence Response Team in Abuja, Adejobi listed items recovered from both Mohammed and Abubakar as 10 sets of military camouflage uniforms and 10 pieces camel pack

Read also: Nigeria fails to meet 1.7mbpd crude oil budget benchmark projection for January 2024

Other items recovered include: 2 military hats, 3 cardigans, 3 T-shirts, 2 belts and 3 anklets, adding that they were intercepted when they were transporting the items from Kaduna to Zamfara for bandits.

The police spokesman said: “On 20/12/2023 at about 1230hrs the operatives of the FID-STS intercepted the movement of military accoutrements from Kaduna to Zamfara state precisely Shinkafi LGA.

“In the process, a spot search was conducted and the following items were recovered; 10 sets of military camouflage uniforms, 10 pieces of camel pack, 12 military hats, 3 cardigans, 3 t-shirts, 2 belts, and 3 anklets.

“The two suspects were arrested. The Mushiri Abubakar is a childhood friend of one Air Force personnel attached to the Air Force base in Kaduna state who served for only five years before being court marshalled and introduced the idea of selling military accoutrements to Mushiri Abubakar.

“Further investigation revealed that same Mushiri Abubakar had supplied military materials to the Notorious Bello Turji.

Adejobi further stated that the operatives had resolved to dismantle the criminal syndicate, particularly those supplying arms and ammunition to bandits before going after the main criminals.

According to him, the bandits were powerless if they were not holding guns and other ammunition, stressing that the network of how they get sophisticated weapons to intimidate innocent citizens would be first destroyed

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now