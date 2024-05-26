Former EFCC chairman, Ibrahim Lamorde, dies in Egypt

A former Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Ibrahim Lamorde, has reportedly died while undergoing treatment for an undisclosed ailment in an Egyptian hospital.

A family source who confirmed the passing of the 61-year-old former anti-graft boss, said he died on Sunday morning after he had traveled to the north African country for medical treatment.

The late Lamorde, a retired Deputy Inspector General of Police, was born on December 20, 1962, in Mubi, Adamawa State, and joined the Nigerian Police Force in 1986, where he rose through the ranks before retiring in 2021.

Lamorde attended Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, where he graduated with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Sociology in 1984, and joined the Nigerian Police Force in 1986.

When the EFCC was created in 2003, Lamorde was made the pioneer Director of Operations.

He was the third Chairman of the EFCC between 2011 and 2015, initially in acting capacity before he succeeded the then head of the Commission, Farida Waziri, who was removed by then President Goodluck Jonathan in November 2011, following allegations of corruption against her.

Lamorde himself was removed as the EFCC Chairman in controversial circumstances bordering on corrupt practices by President Muhammadu Buhari, who replaced him with Ibrahim Magu.

