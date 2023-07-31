News
Tinubu decorates service chiefs with new ranks
President Bola Tinubu on Monday decorated the new service chiefs with their new ranks at the State House, Abuja.
The president on June 19 appointed the quartet of Christopher Musa as Chief of Defence Staff, Taoreed Lagbaja, Chief of Army Staff, Emmanuel Ogalla, Chief of Naval Staff and Hassan Abubakar, Chief of Air Staff to replace the four military officers left behind by former President Muhammadu Buhari.
READ ALSO: Tinubu removes restrictions on students loans, warns against arbitrary increase in tuition fees
The Senate confirmed the service chiefs on July 13.
Monday’s event was witnessed by Vice President Kassim Shettima, top government officials and family members of the officers.
