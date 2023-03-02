Police officer kills mistress, self in Kwara

A police officer on Thursday shot a woman dead at a school in Ilorin, Kwara State.

He also shot himself to death after killing the woman who was believed to be his mistress.

An eyewitness told journalists that the police officer accosted the woman when she arrived at the school premises with her child and had some discussions before shooting her twice.

He added that the police officer immediately killed himself too.

The spokesman for the state police command, Ajayi Okasanmi, confirmed the incident.

He said the police had commenced an investigation into the matter.

“Although the details of the incident were still sketchy, it was a case of love gone sour,” Okasanmi added.

