Metro
Three dead, 7 injured in Ogun auto crash
At least three persons died and seven others sustained injuries in an auto crash along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway on Saturday.
The Public Education Officer of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Ogun State, Mrs. Florence Okpe, confirmed the incident in a statement on Sunday in Abeokuta.
She said a Toyota Hiace bus and a trailer marked JJN 32 YX were involved in the accident which occurred at 9:23 p.m., near the Conoil filling station axis on the expressway.
She added that the accident was caused by reckless driving on the part of the bus driver.
Okpe said: “18 people – 16 men and two women – were involved in the accident. Seven persons were injured while three died from the crash.
“The injured victims were taken to Idera Hospital in Sagamu for medical attention and the deceased were deposited at the morgue of the same hospital.”
