Metro
Drug baron loses VGC mansion, jeep as NDLEA arrests grandma for drugs in Lagos
A multi-million-naira mansion located at K-5A/2 Road 14, Victoria Garden City (VGC) estate, Lekki area of Lagos has been forfeited to the Federal Government.
This follows the successful prosecution and conviction of the owner, Okenwa Chris Nzewi in court by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).
The anti-drug agency told the court that the mansion was used as clandestine laboratory for the production of methamphetamine by the convicted drug baron.
Okenwa was arrested along with his associate, Sunny Okeh Ukah on 30th July 2022 and subsequently arraigned on four counts in charge number FHC/L/527C/2022 at the Federal High Court, Lagos.
NDLEA arrests groom, 25 others at Katsina wedding party
They both pleaded guilty on 17th July, 2023, while they were convicted and sentenced to four and three years imprisonment each with an option of fine of four million (N4,000,000) naira and three million (N3,000,000) naira respectively in addition to community service for four and three weeks each.
His vehicle marked EKY 496 DJ was equally forfeited to the Federal Government.
To further deny him of enjoying the proceeds of his criminal activity, the NDLEA filed a civil forfeiture charge against the building used as clandestine laboratory at the Federal High Court Lagos which initially granted an interim forfeiture order that elapsed on 6th December before the final forfeiture on 7th December 2023.
Meanwhile, NDLEA operatives in Lagos on Friday 15th December arrested a 75-year-old grandma, Mrs. Sekinat Soremekun for dealing in illicit drugs.
At the time of her arrest in Oshodi area of Lagos, quantities of cannabis and litres of codeine syrup were recovered from her. She claimed her son, Segun who is now at large supplied her the illicit substances which she retailed.
