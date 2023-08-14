Abducted Nasarawa monarch regains freedom after eight days in captivity

The abducted traditional ruler of the Gurku community in Karu local government area of Nasarawa State, Jubril Mamman Waziri, and his wife, Hajiya Sa’adatu, have regained their freedom.

The victims were abducted by criminals at their palace on August 6.

READ ALSO: Gunmen kidnap monarch, wife in Nasarawa

The Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, who confirmed the release of the couple during the swearing-in of the newly appointed commissioners in the state, said they were in perfect health condition.

