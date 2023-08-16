Aviation security workers suspend planned strike

The National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE) on Wednesday directed staff in the aviation security and logistics sub-sector to suspend their planned strike for seven days.

NUATE) had in a circular signed by its General Secretary, Ocheme Aba, and addressed to the Director-General of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) on Tuesday ordered the workers to proceed on strike over poor wages.

The union decried the N30,000 monthly salaries pay the workers as grossly inadequate.

In the latest circular, NUATE said the suspension of the strike followed a request by the NCAA director-general.

READ ALSO: Aviation security workers begin strike over poor wages Wednesday

The circular read: “Accordingly, the withdrawal of services that was earlier directed to commence today has been suspended for one week, effective today.

“We note the high level of mobilisation by the branches and our State Councils and commend the high state of solidarity among our members. Thank you all. We shall remain on standby, ready for any eventuality.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now