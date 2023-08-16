ECOWAS condemns killing of Nigerien soldiers by suspected jihadists

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) on Wednesday the killing of the Niger Republic soldiers by suspected jihadists.

The country’s defence ministry confirmed in a statement on Tuesday night that at least 17 soldiers were killed and 20 others injured by armed groups in the town of Koutougou near the country’s border with Mali.

The ministry, however, claimed that more than 100 terrorists were in the firefight between the combatants.

In a statement in Abuja, ECOWAS decried the killing and commiserated with the families of the slain soldiers in Niger.

The landlocked West African country has been in the news lately following the ousting of President Mohammed Basoum in a military coup in July.

The Nigerien military junta led by Gen. Abdourahamane Tchiani has been under tremendous pressure from ECOWAS, the African Union, the United Nations, its colonial power, France, and the rest of the international community to release the ousted president and restore democratic government in the Uranium-rich but impoverished nation of 25 million people.

The statement read: “ECOWAS has learnt with sadness various attacks by armed groups in the Republic of Niger that have led to the death of several Nigerien soldiers.

“ECOWAS condemns these attacks and conveys its deepest condolences to the people of Niger and the families of the soldiers who have lost their lives.”

