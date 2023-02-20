Orji Kalu claims Wike, Ikpeazu will support Tinubu in presidential election

The Senate Chief Whip, Orji Kalu, declared on Monday the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike and his Abia State counterpart, Okezie Ikpeazu, would support the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in Saturday’s election.

The two governors are members of the G-5 group pushing for the resignation of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, for an alleged breach of the zoning arrangement in the party.

Other members of the group are Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Samuel Ortom (Benue) and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu).

Although the group has not publicly endorsed any candidate, there are insinuations that Wike and Makinde are working for Tinubu, while Ortom has endorsed the Labour Party presidential flag bearer, Peter Obi, ahead of the election.

Kalu, who spoke in a Channels Television’s programme on Monday night, boasted that the APC candidate would win Saturday’s election.

He added that the former Lagos State governor enjoys massive support across the country.

“Tinubu is a frontrunner. Tinubu is well-liked in the north. He is from the South-West and will get meaningful votes in Imo, Ebonyi, Abia, Anambra, and Enugu. He is going to have the support of Governor Wike of Rivers State. So, we’re on track.

“My governor here – Okezie Ikepazu – will also support Tinubu. My senatorial district is going to give Tinubu the votes — 34 or 35 percent of the ballot.

“Tinubu will win because they know that Tinubu’s presidency will help us to have a stepping stone to a free market. People of the South-East will vote for Tinubu,” the ex-Abia State governor stated.

