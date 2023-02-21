Politics
2023: ‘There will be no money to buy votes’ —INEC
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said that the 2023 elections would hold without bags of money at the polling units, assuring that this would be witnessed during Saturday’s Presidential and National Assembly polls.
The Head of Voters Education, INEC Rivers State, Mark Osulo, made this known yesterday at a National Roundtable entitled “Roadmap to a Credible and Violence Free 2023 General Elections” organized in Port Harcourt by Equity International Initiative (EII).
The electoral officer explained that Saturday’s election would be free and fair because the new monetary policy of the Federal Government had saved the process of vote buying in the history of Nigerian politics.
READ ALSO:INEC reveals only corps members authorised to handle BVAS
His words: “I assure you that the election is going to be free and fair. There will be no vote buying. It is going in tandem with our plans with stakeholders.
“There will be no money to buy votes. We are going to experience an election without vote buying. There will be no money to buy votes.
INEC also stated that it had concluded plans to conduct credible elections in Rivers State, advising all candidates and politicians to abide by its rules of the process to achieve a democratic society.
By Mohammed Taoheed
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: 4 yrs after completion, Kwara PHC facility inactive, rural dwellers in pains
In the middle of the night sometime in September 2019, Fatimah Ballah struggled with severe pains as she tries to...
INVESTIGATION: How Oyo State, contractors spent N1.1bn on water projects, but communities don’t have a drop
Multimillion naira water projects largely initiated by the late Abiola Ajimobi-led state government in Oyo State to benefit over 40...
INVESTIGATION: In Cross River, civil servants retire into poverty as govt looks away, squanders funds on frivolities
Thousands of civil servants in Cross River State struggle to stay alive as they are denied their gratuities and monthly...
Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m
In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...