2023: ‘There will be no money to buy votes’ —INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said that the 2023 elections would hold without bags of money at the polling units, assuring that this would be witnessed during Saturday’s Presidential and National Assembly polls.

The Head of Voters Education, INEC Rivers State, Mark Osulo, made this known yesterday at a National Roundtable entitled “Roadmap to a Credible and Violence Free 2023 General Elections” organized in Port Harcourt by Equity International Initiative (EII).

The electoral officer explained that Saturday’s election would be free and fair because the new monetary policy of the Federal Government had saved the process of vote buying in the history of Nigerian politics.

His words: “I assure you that the election is going to be free and fair. There will be no vote buying. It is going in tandem with our plans with stakeholders.

“There will be no money to buy votes. We are going to experience an election without vote buying. There will be no money to buy votes.

INEC also stated that it had concluded plans to conduct credible elections in Rivers State, advising all candidates and politicians to abide by its rules of the process to achieve a democratic society.

By Mohammed Taoheed

