Nigeria In One Minute
Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Monday February 20th 2023
These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.
1. NAIRA: El-Rufai insists on court order, directs institutions, agencies to collect old notes
Governor Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna State has remained unruffled by the criticism emanating from his insistence on the superiority of Supreme Court order on the ongoing naira redesign policy.Read more
2. 2023 Polls: Jandor debunks stories of Lagos PDP supporting Obi
The Lagos State gubernatorial candidate for the 2023 election on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr Abdul-Azeez Adediran, popularly known as Jandor, has debunked claims that the party has thrown its weight behind the presidential flag bearer of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi.Read more
3. 2023: Soyinka distances self from social media post endorsing Tinubu
The Nobel Laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka on Sunday, dismissed a claim on his endorsement of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.Read more
4. INEC reveals only corps members authorised to handle BVAS
Only corps members, according to the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mahmood Yakubu, were authorised election officers to handle the Bimodal Voter Authentication System (BVAS) during the February 25 and March 11 general elections.Read more
5. CoS to Gov Bello, Asuku, joins Kogi guber race, obtains N50m form
In the bid to replace his boss, Governor Yahyah Bello’s Chief of Staff, Abdulkareem Asuku, has declared his interest to run in the Kogi governorship race.Read more
6. Fuel price to drop as NNPC reopens Satellites’ depots
The Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited has reopened the Satellites depots for operation.Read more
7. 40% of crude losses due to measurement faults, not theft —Nigerian govt
Nigerian Upstream Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) has blamed measurement inaccuracies as being responsible for around 40% of crude losses in the Nigerian petroleum industry, rather than theft as is commonly reported.Read more
8. Naira scarcity: Police arrests 15 for attacking bank in Akwa Ibom
Police operatives in Akwa Ibom have arrested 15 persons for the alleged vandalisation of banks in Oron local government area of the state.Read more
9. LASTMA issues travel advisory ahead of APC’s Lagos campaign rally
The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) has issued a travel advisory in a bid to ensure free vehicular movement during the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential mega campaign rally slated for the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere, on Tuesday.Read more
10. Flying Eagles begin AFCON campaign with defeat to Senegal
Nigeria’s Flying Eagles started their U-20 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) campaign with a disappointing loss to Senegal.Read more
