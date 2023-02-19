CoS to Gov Bello, Asuku, joins Kogi guber race, obtains N50m form

In the bid to replace his boss, Governor Yahyah Bello’s Chief of Staff, Abdulkareem Asuku, has declared his interest to run in the Kogi governorship race.

Asuku had also picked up the N50 million nomination and expression of interest forms.

Addressing newsmen after procuring the forms earlier, Asuku said he was determined to consolidate on the achievements of his boss.

He lauded Governor Bello’s commitment for youth inclusion in the state.

Asuku said: “To consolidate the security, infrastructural development, women inclusiveness, and all-inclusiveness of the new direction administration.

“Today, we are not talking about politics of ethnicity and religious affiliation, we are looking for who can bring development.

“I served as the Chief of staff of this administration and many have referred to it as the engine room of the administration. I believe it better to elect a man who is a part of the God-fearing administration of his excellency.

“It is an open contest and in a democracy, everybody has the right to contest. Democracy is a game of numbers and there is nothing likea tribe or no tribe.

“The youths have 75 per cent of the voters registered as provided by INEC the election umpire. If democracy is a game of numbers, the people will make their choice. At the right time they will talk.”

