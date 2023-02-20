Court adjourns trial of Gov Bello‘s nephew, others for N3bn fraud till April 16

The Federal High Court, Abuja, on Monday, adjourned the N3 billion fraud trial of Ali Bello, nephew of Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello and three others till April 16.

Justice Obiora Egwuatu adjourned hearing in the case after ruling on the defendants’ bail applications. The court granted the defendants bail in the sum of N500 million each and two sureties in like sum.

The sureties must reside in Abuja, with identifiable addresses and own landed property worth N500 million within the jurisdiction of the court. They are to further provide evidence of tax payment from 2020 to 2022 and deposit the original title documents in respect of the property with the Registrar of the court.

In addition, the defendants are to deposit their international passports with the court and must obtain the permission of the court to travel outside the jurisdiction.

Bello was on February 8, arraigned by the EFCC alongside Abba Adauda, Yakubu Siyaka Adabenege, Iyadai Sadat and Rashida Bello (at large) on 18-counts of criminal misappropriation and money laundering to the tune of N3,081,804,654.00 (Three Billion, Eighty One Million, Eight Hundred and Four Thousand, Six Hundred and Fifty Four Naira).

Count one of the charge reads “That you, ALI BELLO, ABBA ADAUDU, YAKUBU SIYAKA ADABENEGE, IYADA SADAT, RASHIDA BELLO (at large) sometime in June, 2020 in Abuja within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court procured E- Traders International Limited to retain the aggregate sum of N3,081,804,654.00 (Three Billion, Eighty One Million, Eight Hundred and Four Thousand, Six Hundred and Fifty Four Naira) which sum you reasonably ought to have known forms part of proceeds of unlawful activity to wit: criminal misappropriation, and you thereby committed an offence contrary to sections 18(a), 15(20)(d) of the Money Laundering Prohibition Act, 2011 as amended and punishable under section 15 (3) of the same Act”.

Count 3 reads, “That you, ALI BELLO, ABBA ADAUDU, RASHIDA BELLO (at large) sometime in November, 2021 in Abuja within the jurisdiction of this Honorable Court procured E-Traders International Limited to transfer the aggregate sum of $570,330 (Five Hundred and Seventy Thousand, Three Hundred and Thirty United States Dollars) to account number no; 426-6644272 domiciled in TD Bank, United States of America, which sum you reasonably ought to have known forms part of proceeds of unlawful activity to with: criminal misappropriation, and you thereby committed an offence contrary to section 15(2)(d) of the Money Laundering Prohibition Act, 2011 as amended and punishable under section 15 (3) of the same Act”.

Count 17 reads, “That you, ALI BELLO, ABBA ADAUDU, RASHIDA BELLO(at large) between 26th July, 2021-6th April, 2022 in Abuja within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court procured E-Traders International Limited to remove from the jurisdiction of the Honourable Court to account no. 426-664-4272 domiciled in TD Bank, United States of America, the aggregate sum of $570,330 (Five Hundred and Seventy Thousand, Three Hundred and Thirty United States Dollars) which sum you reasonably ought to have known forms part of the proceeds of unlawful activity to wit; criminal misappropriation, and you thereby committed an offence contrary to section 15(2) ( c ) of the Money Laundering Prohibition Act, 2011 as amended and punishable under section 15 ( 3 )of the same Act.”

Count 18 reads, “That you, ALI BELLO, ABBA ADAUDU, RASHIDA BELLO(at large) between 26th July 2021 -6th April, 2022 in Abuja within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court procured E-Traders International Limited to remove from the jurisdiction of the Honourable Court to account no. 426-664-4272 domiciled in TD Bank, United States of America, the aggregate sum of $845,852.84 (Eight Hundred and Forty-five Thousand, Eight Hundred and Fifty-two United States Dollars) which sum you reasonably ought to have known forms part of the proceeds of unlawful activity to wit; criminal misappropriation, and you thereby committed an offence contrary to section 15(2)(c ) of the Money Laundering Prohibition Act, 2011 as amended and punishable under section 15 ( 3 ) of the same Act.”

