Politics
2023 Polls: Jandor debunks stories of Lagos PDP supporting Obi
The Lagos State gubernatorial candidate for the 2023 election on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr Abdul-Azeez Adediran, popularly known as Jandor, has debunked claims that the party has thrown its weight behind the presidential flag bearer of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi.
Jandor, while reacting to a viral video on Saturday where some people were seen in branded PDP attires campaigning for the former Anambra State governor, said the video was a hatchet job and did not represent the fact.
In a statement issued by the Head, Media and Communications, JANDOR4GOVERNOR Campaign Organisation, Gbenga Ogunleye,
Adediran, said that the purported campaign for Obi was a poorly coordinated blackmail meant to destabilise the party ahead of the upcoming elections.
“The action carried out by some unidentified individuals in the party uniforms does not in any way represent the position of Lagos PDP in the forthcoming presidential election,” the statement said.
READ ALSO:PDP guber candidate, Jandor, accuses Lagos govt of complicity in attack on Labour Party supporters
“The Lagos State PDP is working very hard to ensure our presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar and his running mate, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, emerge victorious.
“We dissociate the PDP from such condemnable anti-party activity and promise that the perpetrators, if by any chance are confirmed to be party members, will be sanctioned.
“I enjoin all Lagos PDP members and the good people of the state to ignore the said video.
“PDP members should remain resolute in their conviction to change the government at the federal level by voting massively for Atiku/Okowa ticket which promises to rescue the nation from the current hardship,” the statement said.
