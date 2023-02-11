PDP guber candidate, Jandor, accuses Lagos govt of complicity in attack on Labour Party supporters

The Peoples Democratic Party governorship candidate in Lagos, Adediran Olajide aka Jandor, has accused the state government of complicity in the attack on the Labour Party supporters in the state.

Suspected hoodlums had earlier on Saturday attacked the LP supporters with machetes and other weapons as they were trying to make their way to Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS) in Lagos Island, venue of the party’s presidential campaign rally in the state.

In videos and images seen on social media, some LP supporters were seen with bruises alongside vandalized vehicles.

The LP presidential candidate, Peter Obi, had since condemned the attack and charged the security agencies to fish out perpetrators of the act.

Jandor, who reacted to the development on his Twitter handle, described the attack as undemocratic and unacceptable.

The PDP candidate demanded a thorough investigation of the incident.

He wrote: “The attack on Labour party supporters in Lagos today by suspected APC thugs is unacceptable and goes against the very essence of what a democratic society should stand for.

“We must continue to raise our voices and demand an end to this kind of behaviour. Political ideologies may differ, but violence has no place in our society. We deserve better!

“This type of violence is what we witnessed in most parts of local government areas visited during our ward-to-ward tour and to date, nothing has been done to curtail it or bring perpetrators to book.

“This shows that the present government is an accomplice to this behaviour because it favours their agenda to spread fear in the hearts of the people.

“It was our expectation that the outgoing Chief Security Officer of the state would publicly condemn this attack and investigate these acts of violence, rather he chose to express his lack of capacity by alluding to security issues as excuse to avoiding public debate.

“Even more troubling were the attempts to intimidate residents of the LGAs we were visiting. Residents were instructed not to receive our campaign team and threatened with further violence if they disobeyed.

“They can deny all they want that they do not feel threatened by the awakening of people who demand a better life but the facts are clear, this is the end of their dynasty of hardship and terror. We will break Lagos free this year 2023.”

