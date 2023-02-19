Business
Fuel price to drop as NNPC reopens Satellites’ depots
The Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited has reopened the Satellites depots for operation.
Oil marketers have been complaining that were being ripped off by private depot owners during the purchase of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) also known as petrol.
The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) had a few weeks ago decried the attitude of private depot owners.
The association leadership at a media briefing in Lagos last month accused the private depot operators of selling the PMS above the approved prices to marketers.
The Satellites depots have started operation after a 15 months closure for repair works.
The repair works on the depots were carried out by the NNPCL subsidiary, NNPCL Pipeline, and Marketing Limited.
The Chairman of Satellite Depots, Akin Akinrinade, told journalists on Sunday the facilities started receiving products on Friday.
READ ALSO: Nigerian govt denies raising fuel price
He said: “Satellite depots started loading at about 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday after 15 months of inactivity. We now load through the pipeline because the integrity has been restored.”
Akinrinade said the transportation of the products would not be a one-off arrangement, and prices would drop as a result of the depots’ operation.
“Although they have instructed depots to sell at N172 per litre, we have not started selling to marketers. We have started receiving products since Friday. We received it on Saturday, and some will also come in today (Sunday).
“Since products are now being received and prices will now come down. I can assure you that the remaining queue will disappear this week,” he added.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: 4 yrs after completion, Kwara PHC facility inactive, rural dwellers in pains
In the middle of the night sometime in September 2019, Fatimah Ballah struggled with severe pains as she tries to...
INVESTIGATION: How Oyo State, contractors spent N1.1bn on water projects, but communities don’t have a drop
Multimillion naira water projects largely initiated by the late Abiola Ajimobi-led state government in Oyo State to benefit over 40...
INVESTIGATION: In Cross River, civil servants retire into poverty as govt looks away, squanders funds on frivolities
Thousands of civil servants in Cross River State struggle to stay alive as they are denied their gratuities and monthly...
Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m
In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...