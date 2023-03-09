Army discovers 1,671 PVCs, ballot papers in Lagos apartment

Personnel of the 9 Brigade of the Nigerian Army, on Wednesday recovered a total of 1,671 Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs), and ballot papers in an apartment in the Olodi-Apapa area of Lagos State.

The Commander of the Brigade, Brig. Gen. Isang Akpaumontia, who paraded three of the suspects arrested during the raid as well as the recovered PVCs, ballot papers and other items before journalists at the Ikeja Cantonment, said the arrest and recovery were made possible following a tip-off from vigilant Nigerians.

According to the Commander, most of the recovered PVCs had the year 2022 as the registration number, while others had years 2011, 2012 and 2021 with all the owners being residents of Lagos State.

“Earlier today, three young men were arrested with 1,671 PVCs. This was after early information was received. With the support of the Department of State Services, DSS, we were able to arrest them,” Akpaumontia told journalists.

“They were arrested with some drugs, dagger, charms and over 1,000 PVCs. They were arrested at the Apapa general area, in a house where we traced them to. The owner of the house, who is the prime suspect, was traced to a hotel. But he took off.

“We are going to hand these suspects and exhibits over to our immediate headquarters to do the needful because things have to be done the way they should, so as to discourage others who think they can take laws into their hands and go scot-free,” he added.

