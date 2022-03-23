Entertainment
BBNaija star, Tega Dominic, addresses trolls shaming her on social media
Former Big Brother Naija contestant, Tega Dominic has slammed trolls for slut-shaming her on social media.
Tega who became a number one public enemy during her on-screen affair with fellow reality star Boma Akpore in 2021 stated in her Instagram post that trolls should desist from hating on her.
The reality star also noted that most people berating her on social media are women.
She added that she has lost numerous opportunities and endorsement deals because of the negativity hovering around her name online.
The reality star wrote:
“I have never brought down another woman to elevate myself, when I see females coming to my post to troll me, trust me it’s rather irritating, not just mine but others too.
You hate her skin, you troll, you hate on her achievements, you hate on even the ground she walks on, you troll, you castigate, you tarnish, you work in an establishment with a fellow woman trying to bring her self up, you tarnish.”
She continued;
“I know how many times an opportunity has come for me and same women will take my name out.
If e easy like that you sef follow be the ashawo make all of us rest na.
Women do better, if you have these double standardized mind you better change.”
