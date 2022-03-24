Entertainment
Timi Dakolo reacts after he’s called out for performing at Atiku’s political rally
Nigerian recording artiste, Timi Dakolo has revealed on the social media platform, Twitter that he is unapologetic for performing at the political rally of Atiku Abubakar.
On Wednesday, March 23, Atiku, one of the presidential aspirants in the coming 2023 general election took to Twitter to share a video of Timi singing at his rally.
The video infuriated numerous social media users who took to the comment section to slam the renowned singer.
A livid commentator wrote: “Hunger is a real Bastard!!!
Read also: Fame doesn’t translate to financial success —Timi Dakolo
“They have started singing in political rallies ohhh @timidakolo is live at Abuja international conference center singing and endorsing PDP’s Atiku.
Read also: Fame doesn’t translate to financial success —Timi Dakolo
“Let it be known that @timidakolo endorsed Atiku.”
Timi responded: “I will sing and collect bread my guy, if it pains you well well, go sing your own.”
Watch the video below.
The Unity Song by @timidakolo
One People. One Future. One Country. #OneNigeria #AtikuDeclaration pic.twitter.com/PKl8BEXThn
— Atiku Abubakar (@atiku) March 23, 2022
Read the exchange between Dakolo and the social media commenter below.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURE… Hard job, low income: Agony of Nigerian commercial drivers
Amid increase in fuel price over the years, coupled with bad roads and insecurity in Nigeria, many commercial drivers have...
INVESTIGATION: Health workers still collect bribes, issue covid-19 cards without vaccination
In the midst of a pandemic that has ravaged the entire globe killing hundreds of people, governments all over the...
FEATURE…The plight of Kwara communities without potable water, govt presence
With a piteous voice and teary eyes, Isiaku Ajarat reflected on some of the challenges she had faced while trekking...
FEATURES: Rise in Monkeypox infection troubling Nigeria’s rural population
In this features, KELECHUKWU IRUOMA goes into the rural communities of Bayelsa State, south-south Nigeria to uncover the plight of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Kwara communities groan as erosion washes away roads, property
For a number of years communities in Ilorin South LGA of Kwara State have had to live with the menace...