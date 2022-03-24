Timi Dakolo reacts after he’s called out for performing at Atiku’s political rally

Nigerian recording artiste, Timi Dakolo has revealed on the social media platform, Twitter that he is unapologetic for performing at the political rally of Atiku Abubakar.

On Wednesday, March 23, Atiku, one of the presidential aspirants in the coming 2023 general election took to Twitter to share a video of Timi singing at his rally.

The video infuriated numerous social media users who took to the comment section to slam the renowned singer.

A livid commentator wrote: “Hunger is a real Bastard!!!

“They have started singing in political rallies ohhh @timidakolo is live at Abuja international conference center singing and endorsing PDP’s Atiku.

“Let it be known that @timidakolo endorsed Atiku.”

Timi responded: “I will sing and collect bread my guy, if it pains you well well, go sing your own.”

Watch the video below.

Read the exchange between Dakolo and the social media commenter below.

