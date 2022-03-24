Entertainment
Actor Gideon Okeke calls out filmmaker Frank Rajah, claims he owes him half a million naira
Nollywood actor, Gideon Okeke has taken to his Instagram page to allege that popular movie maker Frank Rajah is owing him the sum of N500,000.
According to Okeke, Rajah has failed to pay him the money since 2019.
READ ALSO: Veteran actor Kanayo O. Kanayo curses person who started rumours that he was dead
Speaking via his Instagram platform on Thursday morning, the Tinsel actor described Rajah as one of the “horrible bosses in Nollywood”.
He added that numerous influential people know the filmmaker is owing him, yet Frank keeps boasting about it and asking “dem go beat me ni?” when told to pay what he owes.
Gideon said Frank’s action will not be possible if there were structures in Nollywood.
Read his composition below.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURE… Hard job, low income: Agony of Nigerian commercial drivers
Amid increase in fuel price over the years, coupled with bad roads and insecurity in Nigeria, many commercial drivers have...
INVESTIGATION: Health workers still collect bribes, issue covid-19 cards without vaccination
In the midst of a pandemic that has ravaged the entire globe killing hundreds of people, governments all over the...
FEATURE…The plight of Kwara communities without potable water, govt presence
With a piteous voice and teary eyes, Isiaku Ajarat reflected on some of the challenges she had faced while trekking...
FEATURES: Rise in Monkeypox infection troubling Nigeria’s rural population
In this features, KELECHUKWU IRUOMA goes into the rural communities of Bayelsa State, south-south Nigeria to uncover the plight of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Kwara communities groan as erosion washes away roads, property
For a number of years communities in Ilorin South LGA of Kwara State have had to live with the menace...