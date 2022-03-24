Actor Gideon Okeke calls out filmmaker Frank Rajah, claims he owes him half a million naira

Nollywood actor, Gideon Okeke has taken to his Instagram page to allege that popular movie maker Frank Rajah is owing him the sum of N500,000.

According to Okeke, Rajah has failed to pay him the money since 2019.

Speaking via his Instagram platform on Thursday morning, the Tinsel actor described Rajah as one of the “horrible bosses in Nollywood”.

He added that numerous influential people know the filmmaker is owing him, yet Frank keeps boasting about it and asking “dem go beat me ni?” when told to pay what he owes.

Gideon said Frank’s action will not be possible if there were structures in Nollywood.

Read his composition below.

