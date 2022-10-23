Actor Gideon Okeke confirms collapse of marriage

Nigerian actor, Gideon Okeke, has confirmed the separation from his wife, Chidera, after four years of marriage.

The former Tinsel actor made the announcement on his Instagram page on Sunday.

The couple got married in 2019 and had two sons while the actor and his ex-partner welcomed a child in 2016.

Okeke said he was served “breakfast,” adding that it has been a hard hot pill to swallow.

He requested people to give them privacy as they work towards a final dissolution of their marriage.

Read his statement below:

