Comedian Lasisi Elenu, partner welcome first child

Nigerian comedian, Nosa Afolabi aka Lasisi Elenu, and his partner, Nonso Adika, have welcomed their first child.

The comedian, who announced the birth of the child on his Instagram platform on Sunday, took his followers through the journey leading to the childbirth in a 30 seconds clip.

Lasisi Elenu and Adika tied the knot in July.

He wrote:

“𝔹𝕝𝕖𝕤𝕤𝕚𝕟𝕘𝕤 𝕥𝕙𝕖𝕪 𝕤𝕒𝕪 𝕔𝕠𝕞𝕖𝕤 𝕚𝕟 𝕕𝕚𝕗𝕗𝕖𝕣𝕖𝕟𝕥 𝕤𝕙𝕒𝕡𝕖𝕤 𝕒𝕟𝕕 𝕤𝕚𝕫𝕖𝕤, 𝕒𝕟𝕕 𝕥𝕙𝕚𝕤 𝕥𝕚𝕞𝕖, 𝕠𝕦𝕣𝕤 𝕔𝕒𝕞𝕖 𝕚𝕟 𝕥𝕙𝕖 𝕤𝕙𝕒𝕡𝕖 𝕠𝕗 𝕒 𝕓𝕖𝕒𝕦𝕥𝕚𝕗𝕦𝕝, 𝕔𝕠𝕝𝕠𝕣𝕗𝕦𝕝 𝕒𝕟�� 𝕖𝕩𝕥𝕣𝕒𝕠𝕣𝕕𝕚𝕟𝕒𝕣𝕪 𝕓𝕒𝕓𝕪. 𝕀 𝕡𝕖𝕣𝕤𝕠𝕟𝕒𝕝𝕝𝕪 𝕙𝕒𝕕 𝕒 𝕘𝕒𝕫𝕖 𝕠𝕗 𝕕𝕚𝕤𝕓𝕖𝕝𝕚𝕖𝕗 𝕨𝕙𝕖𝕟 𝕪𝕠𝕦 𝕨𝕖𝕣𝕖 𝕓𝕠𝕣𝕟 𝕒𝕤 𝕀 𝕨𝕒𝕤 𝕝𝕠𝕤𝕥 𝕗𝕠𝕣 𝕨𝕠𝕣𝕕𝕤 𝕛𝕦𝕤𝕥 𝕒𝕕𝕞𝕚𝕣𝕚𝕟𝕘 𝕒𝕟𝕕 𝕒𝕡𝕡𝕣𝕖𝕔𝕚𝕒𝕥𝕚𝕟𝕘 𝕥𝕙𝕖 𝕘𝕠𝕠𝕕��𝕖𝕤𝕤 𝕠𝕗 𝔾𝕠𝕕 𝕗𝕠𝕣 𝕒 𝕓𝕝𝕖𝕤𝕤𝕚𝕟𝕘 𝕥𝕙𝕚𝕤 𝔹𝕀𝔾.

𝔸𝕟𝕠𝕥𝕙𝕖𝕣 𝕓𝕚𝕘𝕘𝕖𝕣 𝕓𝕝𝕖𝕤𝕤𝕚𝕟𝕘 𝕚𝕤 𝕙𝕒𝕧𝕚𝕟𝕘 𝕒 𝕤𝕥𝕣𝕠𝕟𝕘 𝕧𝕖𝕤𝕤𝕖𝕝 𝕒𝕤 𝕒 𝕨𝕚𝕗𝕖. 𝕌𝕟𝕕𝕖𝕣𝕤𝕥𝕒𝕟𝕕𝕚𝕟𝕘 𝕥𝕙𝕒𝕥 𝕨𝕠𝕞𝕖𝕟 𝕒𝕣𝕖 𝕥𝕙𝕖 𝕤𝕥𝕣𝕠𝕟𝕘𝕖𝕤𝕥 𝕡𝕖𝕠𝕡𝕝𝕖 𝕠𝕟 𝕖𝕒𝕣𝕥𝕙, 𝕓𝕦𝕥 𝕪𝕠𝕦 𝕞𝕪 𝕓𝕖𝕒𝕦𝕥𝕚𝕗𝕦𝕝 𝕨𝕚𝕗𝕖 𝕚𝕤 𝕠𝕟𝕖 𝕙𝕖𝕝𝕝 𝕠𝕗 𝕒 𝕨𝕠𝕞𝕒𝕟 𝕒𝕟𝕕 𝕪𝕠𝕦𝕣 𝕤𝕥𝕣𝕖𝕟𝕘𝕥𝕙 𝕚𝕤 𝕦𝕟𝕒𝕣𝕘𝕦𝕒𝕓𝕝𝕪 𝕗𝕣𝕠𝕞 𝕒 𝕥𝕙𝕖 𝕙𝕚𝕘𝕙𝕖𝕤𝕥 𝕤𝕠𝕦𝕣𝕔𝕖. 𝕀 𝕤𝕒𝕨 𝕪𝕠𝕦 𝕘𝕠 𝕥𝕙𝕣𝕠𝕦��𝕙 𝕤𝕠 𝕞𝕒𝕟𝕪 𝕡𝕙𝕒𝕤𝕖𝕤 𝕚𝕟 𝕒 𝟡 𝕞𝕠𝕟𝕥𝕙 𝕤𝕡𝕒𝕟, 𝕒𝕟𝕕 𝕙𝕒𝕕 𝕥𝕙𝕖 𝕓𝕖𝕤𝕥 𝕚𝕟𝕤𝕚𝕘𝕙𝕥 𝕠𝕗 𝕨𝕙𝕒𝕥 𝕚𝕥 𝕗𝕖𝕝𝕥 𝕝𝕚𝕜𝕖 𝕔𝕒𝕣𝕣𝕪𝕚𝕟𝕘 𝕒 𝕔𝕙𝕚𝕝𝕕 @heynonso “𝔸𝕥 𝕤𝕠𝕞𝕖 𝕡𝕠𝕚𝕟𝕥 𝕀 𝕒𝕝𝕤𝕠 𝕗𝕖𝕝𝕥 𝕡𝕣𝕖𝕘𝕟𝕒𝕟𝕥” 𝕓𝕖��𝕒𝕦𝕤𝕖 𝕀 𝕣𝕖𝕞𝕖𝕞𝕓𝕖𝕣𝕖𝕕 𝕨𝕒𝕟𝕥𝕚𝕟𝕘 𝕥𝕙𝕖 𝕤𝕞𝕖𝕝𝕝 𝕠𝕗 𝕦𝕤𝕖𝕕 𝕖𝕟𝕘𝕚𝕟𝕖 𝕠𝕚𝕝 𝕗𝕠𝕣 𝕟𝕠 𝕣𝕖𝕒𝕤𝕠𝕟 😊

𝕎𝕖 𝕙𝕒𝕧𝕖 𝕓𝕖𝕖𝕟 𝕓𝕝𝕖𝕤𝕤𝕖𝕕 𝕨𝕚𝕥𝕙 𝕒 𝕙𝕒𝕟𝕕𝕗𝕦𝕝 𝕠𝕗 𝕁𝕠𝕪, 𝕒 𝕤𝕥𝕠𝕣𝕖 𝕙𝕠𝕦𝕤𝕖 𝕠𝕗 𝕒𝕓𝕦𝕟𝕕𝕒𝕟𝕔𝕖, 𝕥𝕙𝕖 𝕘𝕣𝕖𝕒𝕥𝕖𝕤𝕥 𝕘𝕚𝕗𝕥 𝕀 𝕖𝕧𝕖𝕣 𝕘𝕠𝕥 𝕥𝕙𝕣𝕠𝕦𝕘𝕙 𝕠𝕦𝕥 𝕞𝕪 𝕖𝕩𝕚𝕤𝕥𝕖𝕟𝕔𝕖 𝕒𝕟𝕕 𝕚𝕥’𝕤 𝕥𝕠𝕠 𝕞𝕦𝕔𝕙 𝕥𝕠 𝕙𝕠𝕝𝕕 𝕚𝕟. 𝔻𝕒𝕞𝕟, 𝕊𝕚𝕟𝕫𝕦 𝕄𝕠𝕟𝕖𝕪 𝕚𝕤 𝕒 𝕗𝕒𝕥𝕙𝕖𝕣. 𝕎𝕖𝕝𝕔𝕠𝕞𝕖 ℝ𝕒𝕚𝕟 𝕆𝕝𝕒𝕟𝕞𝕒 𝕆𝕝𝕦𝕨𝕒𝕟𝕚��𝕖𝕞𝕚 𝔸𝕗𝕠𝕝𝕒𝕓𝕚. 𝕐𝕠𝕦 𝕒𝕣𝕖 𝕒 𝕓𝕝𝕖𝕤𝕤𝕚𝕟𝕘 𝕥𝕠 𝕥𝕙𝕚𝕤 𝕘𝕖𝕟𝕖𝕣𝕒𝕥𝕚𝕠𝕟. @heybabyrain”

