Queen Tobi Philips, Ooni of Ife’s third wife, recounts how she was shamed for not having a man

On Monday, Queen Tobi Philips, the third wife of the Ooni of Ife, Obayeye Enitan Ogunwusi took to her Instagram to recount how she was mocked for failing to find a life partner.

According to the beauty queen, she was ridiculed by her naysayers because she could not find someone to call “her own”.

Queen Philips disclosed in July or August this year, a man told her that he doesn’t see her kind of woman getting married because she is too “vavavoom”.

She further revealed that that was the “straw that broke the camel’s back” so she prayed to God to give her a gift that will shock those who have said mean things to her.

She added that she promised God that she will dance every Sunday at thanksgiving if he answers her prayers.

Queen Philips, who was crowned the 2012 World Miss University Africa (WMUA) beauty pageant married the Ooni of Ife in September.

She shared her story on Instagram this morning as some sort of motivation, while advising people to “ask and ye shall receive”.

Part of her narration reads;

“Late July or Early August someone made a statement that struck a Nerve in Me, I kept my cool with a smile….

(this Guy Literally Said “He doesn’t see my Kind of Woman Getting Married, because he thinks I’m too Vavavoom”)

“And That Was The Straw That Broke The Camel’s Back”

I mean in the past 1year I hadn’t really Questioned God nor Requested any Major thing.

“ So, I practically promised God that I would share my Public Testimony By Singing and Dancing Every Sunday on Social Media For As Many Sunday’s as It Requires For Him To Grant Me a Gift that will shock people who had said or done Mean things to me.”

