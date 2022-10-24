Ooni of Ife marries sixth wife, Temitope Adesegun, in Lagos

Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, the Ooni of Ife has married a sixth wife, Temitope Adesegun. The nuptial ceremony took place on Monday at Magodo, Lagos State.

This development was made known by the spokesman of the monarch, Yera Moses Olafare, via his social media handles.

Sharing the details of the ceremony on Facebook, Olafare wrote, “Ooni‘s wife, Queen Asake Temitope Morenike Ogunwusi majestically danced into the royal wedding arena and royally received by the Ogunwusis, kings and chiefs of Ife kingdom.”

Read also:Queen Tobi Philips, Ooni of Ife’s third wife, recounts how she was shamed for not having a man

Here are photos from the wedding ceremony.

Temitope Morenikeji Adesegun is the sixth woman the Ooni of Ife will be taking as wife within two months. She is the CEO of Hopes Alive Initiatives (HAI).

She is a princess from the Adesegun Ibipe Royal Dynasty of Ago-Iwoye in Ijebu North Local Government Area, Ogun State.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now