CELEB GIST: Charly Boy struggling to stay married. Basketmouth pokes at racism in America. More…

Basketmouth recounts experience with racist inside elevator in America

Bright Okpocha, a renowned Nigerian comedian who is better known as Basketmouth has shared his encounter with a racist woman in the United State of America.

Taking to his Instagram page, Basketmouth who is currently in Atlanta, Georgia said he took an elevator and a white woman who wanted to board the same elevator spotted him and pulled back. She didn’t want to be in the same elevator with a black person.

The comedian noted that he actually needed the privacy the woman was willing to give due to her racist act so that he could release some gas from within. He however noted that a beautiful lady boarded the lift after he released his gas into the air.

He wrote:

“All these white people wey be racist, na so I just enter one elevator just now, one see me na hin she pull back, she no wan enter lift with a black man.

Wetin concern me, me wey wan mess, I dey find my privacy you dey disturb me..gerrout from my front, idiot!”

He went on to state:

“Mehn… i jsut f**k up sha… you no go believe say as I enter the lift blast the mess finish one fine girl just kon enter the lift… Kai and she go remember my face well well…she looks me straight in my eyes”

Watch the video below.

Davido’s logistic manager, Israel DMW walks down the aisle

Israel Afaere, the logistic manager of Nigerian recording artiste, Davido has walked down the aisle with his partner, Sheila Courage.

The wedding ceremony took place in Benin, Edo State on Saturday. Notable names such as Davido and his partner, Chioma Rowland alongside other renowned individuals such as Cubana Chief Priest, Zlatan Ibile, and Poco Lee, alongside several others were at the ceremony.

Israel DMW announced his engagement to his partner in an Instagram post on April 5, 2022.

Captioning one of the photos, Israel simply wrote: “Happy marriage to me.”

See photos from the ceremony below.



Charly Boy reveals he has been struggling to stay married for 45 years

Charly Boy spoke out on his verified Instagram page about his struggles with remaining married to the same woman for over 45 years.

His post on IG comes after the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi held a traditional marriage ceremony for his fifth wife on Thursday, October 20 in Ile-Ife, Osun State.

Taking to Instagram, the veteran musician and social activist was wondering how the monarch could marry so many women in such a short period of time.

He said:

“I have been struggling to stay married to one woman for over 45yrs.

Yet my fellow man, the Ooni of Ife in less than 2 months married 6 wives. Juju🤨

I must go to this Ooni for tutorials. How is he doing it? What if he ends up marring 6 more, will it become a football team? The Ooni’s Babes?

Look at me here struggling with one and Ooni is acquiring women like handbag.

Dis life no balance.”

2Face Idibia bemoans the deplorable state of Nigeria

Veteran Nigerian musician, Innocent Ujah Idibia who is better known as 2Baba or 2Face Idibia has lamented the deplorable and appalling state of the country.

The former Plantashun Boiz member took to his Instagram story to make known his thoughts about the country’s present state. 2Baba asked if Nigeria was experiencing a normal phase or if he was overreacting.

He wrote:

“IS IT ME?”

He continued, “AM I WITNESSING THESE THINGS IN ANOTHER TIMELINE?? ABI MULTIVERSE, IS ALL THAT IS GOING ON IN NAIJA VERY NORMAL, AND AM I JUST OVERREACTING? SPEECHLESS ANY HOW SHA WE SHALL OVERCOME LIGHT MUST SHOW.”

Destiny Etiko urges women to abscond from abusive relationships

Nigerian actress, Destiny Etiko has advised women going through domestic abuse at home to abscond for their own safety.

She made this known on her Instagram page and revealed that she had just lost a close friend to a violent, drunk partner.

She wrote:

“If it’s not working, my sister, run oh! Because if anything happens to you now, you will be replaced sharply. No man is worth killing yourself for. Lost a dear friend because of one useless drunk. RIP B”

“Relationship no be must o…. If it doesn’t favour you, please take a walk. Some men are so mean and doesn’t deserve any good woman in their life.”

Actress Etinosa Idemudia recounts how she was physically abused in first marriage

Nigerian actress, Etinosa Idemudia has been married twice.

In a lengthy post on her InstaStory, Etinosa, a victim of domestic violence in her marriage at a young age, disclosed that low self-esteem is killing young girls and not the chase of money.

Etinosa revealed that domestic violence could have taken her life in 2014 if she didn’t choose to leave the marriage.

She also accused African parents of passing on traditions that mandate women to remain in bad marriages.

Read her narration below.



Ycee addresses trolls who say ‘he fell off’

Nigerian rapper, Oludemilade Martin Alejo who is better known as Ycee has sent a message to trolls who often mock him over his music career.

Ycee was one of the most popular musicians in the Nigerian entertainment industry in late 2015 and early 2016. However, he hasn’t experienced the same level of fame in recent years.

The rapper incessantly gets bashed by music critics who never fail to remind him that his career needs some form of resuscitation.

He took to his Twitter page and revealed that since 2018, he’s been barraged with statements like ‘You’ve fallen off’.

The Jagaban hitmaker, however, said that if he is really irrelevant like people claim, then they would stop bringing his name up in conversations.

He further stated that his family is good, as well as his health. Finally, he informs cybernauts that he has new music coming.

He tweeted;

“Since 2018 it’s been “you’ve fallen off” “your career this” Shaybe if I’m irrelevant yall would stop talking about me??? My family is good. I’m healthy. New music on the way! Jokes on you and your political party.”

Since 2018 it’s been “you’ve fallen off” “your career this”

Shaybe if I’m irrelevant yall would stop talking about me??? 😂

My family is good. I’m healthy. New music on the way! Jokes on you and your political party ⚡️ — ZAHEER! (@iam_YCee) October 21, 2022

