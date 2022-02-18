Actor Gideon Okeke claims he was shamed for not being a fraudster

Former Tinsel actor, Gideon Okeke has explained in a social media post that he was recently shamed by a fuel attendant for not being a fraudster.

The former Big Brother Naija star’s outcry is coming amid the ongoing scuffle for fuel in Nigeria.

Taking to his social media platform on Friday afternoon, the actor explained that fuel was being sold in the black market for N5,000 per litre.

The Nollywood actor added that the black market dealer went on to tell him that they only sell to internet fraudsters otherwise known as “Yahoo boys” because they don’t bargain and will pay whatever price you tell them.

“This country is in trouble,” the actor wrote as he compared Nigeria’s situation to the progress Ghana was making.

Read his thread below.

