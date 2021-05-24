BBNaija star Dorathy gifts lookalike sister, Cynthia, brand new vehicle | Ripples Nigeria

Big Brother Naija star, Dorathy has gifted her sister, Cynthia a brand new Honda car as a birthday gift.

Dorathy published the video on her Snapchat platform to unravel the exciting moment.

Moments after publishing the video, Dorathy eulogized her sister on Instagram, stating that her sister has served as a role model in her life.

Here is what she wrote;

You taught me to always try other options when one thing doesn’t work out for me, you always stood by every crazy decision I made, You literally put your life and career on hold just to push mine.

We’d always assure each other that things will get better and I couldn’t have asked for a better sister.

I love you to the ends of the earth and I’m sure papa is proud of how far we’ve grown together ❤️❤️❤️

Happy birthday, my doppelgänger

Watch the video below.

Dorathy gifts her sister Cynthia a car for her birthday #BBNaija pic.twitter.com/9v0O1TUV2k — RealityTving (@RealityTving) May 24, 2021

