Embattled Baba Ijesha disowns Ogunlana as his lawyer | Ripples Nigeria

Entertainment
Embattled Baba Ijesha disowns Ogunlana as his lawyer
Embattled Nollywood actor, Baba Ijesha, real name Olanrewaju Omiyinka has revealed that the former chairman of Ikeja branch of Nigerian Bar Association, Adesina Ogunlana is not his legal representative.
In a disclaimer issued on Saturday in Lagos, Baba Ijesha said that he never briefed Ogunlana to be his legal representative.
“I wish to state categorically and emphatically that I have never briefed the lawyer nor instructed him to act on my behalf in any way, or manner howsoever and whatsoever.
“He (Ogunlana) is not my lawyer, and whatever you heard or hear from him concerning my lawyers, the police or court case, does not represent the true position.
Read also: Police grants Nollywood actor, Baba Ijesha bail
“He has been acting without my knowledge or consent,” he said.
The actor was recently arrested by the police for alleged sexual assault and defilement of the 14-year-old foster daughter of comedienne, Princess.
He was granted bail by a magistrate on Monday in spite of a strike by judiciary workers.
Baba Ijesha further said in the disclaimer that the police never demanded for money from him for the bail, which was granted him by a magistrate on health grounds.
Though the actor had fulfilled all the bail conditions, he had yet to be formally released from detention.
By Adekunle Fajana…
