ENDSARS: Protests gain momentum as angry Nigerians spend second night at Lagos govt house

The Lagos State House of Assembly was for the second night besieged by young and angry Nigerians protesting the attendant hardship in the country and alleged brutality by security operatives especially SARS officials.

The #EndSARS protest, which has since gained momentum saw protesters continue to keep vigil at the government house to drive home their demand on the need to disband the controversial unit from the Nigeria Police Force.

Reports say the demonstrators majorly dominated by young protesters came prepared in the quest to press home their demands as many came with mattresses and blankets to ensure they have somewhere to lay their heads should they need rest while the demonstrations last.

Prominent among those who thronged the premises of the Lagos State House of Assembly are celebrities, include Folarin Falana, popularly known as Falz and pop star, Runtown and comedian, Debo Adebayo popularly known as Mr. Macaroni.

They joined other Nigerians in the protest, calling for an immediate end to suffering, police brutality and extra-judicial killings by trigger-happy security operatives.

In a post on his Facebook page on Friday, Mr Macaroni charged youths in the country to rise up and secure whatever is left of the country to stop the suffering, brutality and deaths.

