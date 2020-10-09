IGP condemns alleged killing of police officer in Delta by #EndSARS protesters

A violent attack by people suspected to be #ENDSARS protesters which allegedly resulted in the killing of a police officer in Delta State has been condemned by the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu,

The #ENDSARS protesters who were said to have carried out the alleged act in Ughelli, Delta State, on Thursday, also allegedly damaged police operational vehicles and other assets.

Responding to the development in a statement by the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), DCP Frank Mba, the IGP said aside the murder of one Corporal Etaga Stanley, attached to ‘A’ Division, Ughelli, Delta State, the #ENDSARS protesters also inflicted gunshot wounds on another officer, Sergeant Patrick Okuone.

The statement added, ”The protesters also carted away one (1) service AK47 rifle with breach no 56-2609008 and 25 rounds of live ammunition that was with the deceased at the time of the incident.”

While he described the incident as cruel and unwarranted, the IGP cautioned that the police would no longer tolerate any attack on its personnel or any member of the law enforcement community by any individual or group protesting under any guise.

Noting that protests by citizens remained a legitimate means for airing their concerns and views, he warned it must be carried out with all sense of responsibility and within the confines of the law.

He, meanwhile, condoled with the family and friends of the late corporal and commended the officers of the Delta State Police Command for exercising restraint in the face of the unjustified provocation.

He directed the state Police Commissioner to investigate the unfortunate incident and to fish out the perpetrators and bring the killer protesters to book.

It was alleged that the protest turned violent after a police officer opened fire on youths in Ughelli, who came out in their numbers to stage a protest demanding an end to SARS.

