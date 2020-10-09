EndSARS: Celebs, others pass the night at Lagos House of Assembly in protest

The Lagos State House of Assembly was besieged by scores of celebrities and other aggrieved Nigerians who were protesting the attendant hardship in the country and alleged brutality by security operatives especially SARS officials.

Prominent among those who thronged the premises of the Lagos State House of Assembly on Thursday were celebrities, including Folarin Falana, popularly known as Falz and pop star, Runtown and comedian, Debo Adebayo popularly known as Mr. Macaroni.

They joined other Nigerians in the protest, calling for an immediate end to suffering, police brutality and extra-judicial killings by trigger-happy security operatives.

In a post on his Facebook page on Friday, Mr Macaroni charged youths in the country to rise up and secure whatever is left of the country to stop the suffering, brutality and deaths.

The comedian wrote; “We spent the night in front of the Lagos House to pass across a loud message! We are still here!!! Please join us now!! The message is loud and clear; We are tired!!!! Now is the time for the youths of this Nation to rise and secure whatever that is left of our future!! Or else, there will be nothing left for us and our unborn children!!! We cannot continue to hope and pray for things to become better.

“We must stand up and claim our future! If we do not, the suffering, brutality and deaths have only just started!!! E go red!!! Wake up my brothers and sisters!!!! #AlutaContinua,” he added.

