Akeredolu’s wife debunks reports of attack

Wife of Ondo State Governor Betty Akeredolu has described as false a viral video suggesting that she was attacked at the polling unit following the invasion of some hoodlums.

Speaking at their Owo residence, she said the video was doctored by “detractors (who) want to damage the exercise, to distort information and put one on a bad light. It is all false.”

She added “That is insane, that is absurd. That tells you how desperate people can be in politics or our political landscape.

“I am here in the ambience of my country home and somebody is there doctoring video that I was injured.

“Were you the one that injured me? Such desperation will not do any good to them”.

