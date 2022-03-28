15 people reportedly killed in Ogun cult clashes

At least 15 persons have been reportedly killed during clashes by rival cult groups in Ogun State.

Eyewitnesses told journalists on Monday the problem started last week following the murder of a popular area boy known as “Tommy” at the Panseke bus stop in Abeokuta, the state capital.

Tommy, who was a member of Eiye Confraternity, was reportedly killed by members of the Aiye group.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that seven persons were killed in Abeokuta between Thursday and Saturday while eight others lost their lives in the Sagamu area of the state.

Students of the Moshood Abiola Polytechnic living around Panseke, Onikolobo, Oluwo, and Adigbe had since relocated to safer areas.

