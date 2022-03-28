75 suspected ‘yahoo boys’ arrestef in Owerri

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have arrested 75 suspected internet fraudsters, popularly called yahoo boys in separate sting operations in Owerri, Imo State.

The Abuja Zonal Command arrested 46 suspects today, March 28, 2022, for alleged involved in computer-related fraud at different locations in Owerri, the Imo State capital.

A statement made available to Ripples Nigeria by Wilson Uwujaren, on Monday, stated that the suspects who are mainly students and job seekers between the ages of 18 to 31 years were apprehended after superior intelligence was received on their nefarious activities. Upon their arrest, six cars, various phones and laptops of different makes were recovered from them.

In a related development, Operatives of the Port Harcourt Zonal Command of the Commission on Friday, 25th March, 2022 arrested twenty-nine (29) suspected internet fraudsters, at several hideouts in Nekede Road and Owerri Axis of Imo State with alleged incriminating items found on seventeen of the suspects.

They were all arrested based on intelligence reports linking them with alleged fraudulent activities ranging from love scam on numerous dating sites, impersonation, and possession of fraudulent documents, picker and bitcoin scam.

The suspects are Samuel Patrick, Brima Edegba, Kingsley Williams, Audu Emeka, David Godson, Alex James, Prince Akachukwu Nkemjika, Chidi Eze, Kizito Emenyonu, Wisdom Handsome Chibuenyim, Chibuike Mbonu, Christian Sorochi, Victory Oparanozie, Uche Alex, Kingsley Eke, Collins Williams and Charles Iwu.

Items recovered from them at the point of arrest, include foreign currencies, Toyota Avalon, 2 Toyota Camry, Toyota Corolla 2004 Model, Lexus ES 350, Mercedes ML 350, Lexus RS 350, and Toyota Venza. Others are fifty-eight phones (58) of different brands, eight laptops, one driver’s licence and six ATM Cards.

Iwujaren added that the suspects would be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.

