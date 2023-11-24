NGX: Equities market rebounds as ASI appreciates marginally by 0.07%, investors gain N26bn

The Nigerian capital market rebounded Thursday, November 23, 2023, from Wednesday’s loss as the NGX-All-Share Index ASI increased to 71,052.85 from 71,003.98 representing a 0.07% gain.

Similarly, the market capitalisation increased by N26.87 billion to N39.074 trillion from N39.047 trillion recorded at the close of the previous trading day.

Thirty three stocks advanced and 18 stocks declined, while 64 stocks remained unchanged. BETAGLAS topped the gainers’ list with +10.00%, while ELLAHLAKES declined by -9.89% to lead the losers’ chart.

Beta Glass Plc led other gainers with 10% growth to close at N59.40 from its previous price of N54.00.

Multiverse Mining and Exploration, Mecure Industries and Nigeria Enamelware Plc amongst other gainers also grew their share prices by 9.98%, 9.97% and 9.97% respectively.

Ellah Lakes Plc led other price decliners as it shed 9.89% off its share price to close at N3.37 from its previous close of N3.74 while Omatek Ventures, McNichols and Academy Press Plc were also amongst other losers that shed their share prices by 9.17%, 5.56% and 5.56% respectively.

Universal Insurance Plc traded about 164.300 million units of its shares in 139 deals, valued at N41.980m, Veritas Kapita Assurance Plc traded about 77.129 million units of its shares in 209 deals, valued at N30.521m and Unity Bank Plc traded about 24.045 million units of its shares in 119 deals, valued at N40.345m.

According to the value chart, ZENITHBANK topped with a 20.17% contribution valued at N694m. PRESCO and MTNN followed closely behind.

