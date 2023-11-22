NGX: Investors lose N34.4bn as ASI dips by 0.09%

Investors in the Nigerian capital market lost N34.4 billion following the dip in the All-Share Index by 0.09 percent at the close of trading on Wednesday.

The ASI dropped to 71,003.98 from 71,066.55 posted by the bourse at the close of trading on Tuesday.

Similarly, the market capitalization decreased today by N34.46 billion to N39.047 trillion from N39.082 trillion recorded on Tuesday.

However, the market turnover increased to N7.37 billion from N3.22 billion.

The market breadth was positive as 33 stocks advanced, 15 declined, while 65 others remained unchanged.

Unity Bank, R.T.Briscoe and Daar Communications led other gainers with 10 percent growth each to close at N1.54, N0.66, and N30.33 from their previous prices of N1.40, N0.60, and N0.30 per share respectively.

Mecure Industries, Multiverse Mining and Exploration, and Secure Electronic Technology completed the gainers’ list with a 9.96 percent, 9.82 percent, and 9.52 percent rise in share prices respectively.

C&I Leasing Plc topped the losers chart after it shed 7.56 percent off its share price to close at N5.26 from the previous N5.69 per share.

Prestige Assurance, International Breweries, and UPDC REIT Plc also shed their share prices by 7.55 percent, 5.56 percent, and 4.60 percent in today’s trading.

Veritas Kapita Assurance traded 62.079 million shares worth N22.8 million in 125 deals to lead the trading volume index.

Unity Bank Plc followed with its investors trading 38.686 million shares valued at N59.4 million in 223 deals.

Guaranty Trust Holding (GTCO) shareholders traded 33.873 million shares valued at N1.28 billion in 321 deals.

MTNN topped the value chart with a 38.10 percent contribution while GTCO and STANBIC followed closely behind.

