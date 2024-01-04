NGX: Investors make N264bn as Wema Bank, Learn Africa lead gainers

Investors in the Nigerian capital market pocketed N264 billion at the close of trading on Thursday.

This followed the rise in equity capitalization to N42.694 trillion from N42.429 trillion posted by the bourse on Wednesday.

Similarly, the All-Share Index rose by 482.9 basis points to 78,020.54 from 77,537.57 recorded the previous day.

48 stocks advanced and 22 declined, while 50 others remained unchanged in 12,976 deals.

Wema Bank and Learn Africa led the gainers’ chart with 10% growth each to close at N6.71 and N3.19 from their previous prices of N6.10 and N2.90 per share.

Transcorp, Ikeja Hotel, and Sterling Bank Financial Holding completed the list of gainers with 9.93%, 9.92%, and 9.83% growth in their share prices.

Multiverse Mining and Exploration led other price decliners as it shed 9.97% off its share price to close at N20.22 from the previous N22.46 per share.

Meyers, Tripple Gee, and Company, and John Holt with 9.75%, 9.30%, and 8.62% cut in share prices are other major losers in today’s trading.

On the volume index, FCMB traded 106.813 million shares valued at N957.5 million in 433 deals followed by Fidelity Bank with 7103.057 million shares worth N1.3 billion traded by shareholders in 592 deals.

Unity Bank traded 75.788 million shares valued at N166.2 million in 352 deals.

On the value index, the banking equities led the way for the second consecutive day with Fidelity Bank raking in N1.306 billion in 592 deals followed by Zenith Bank with N1.184 billion in 605 deals.

FCMB traded stocks worth N957 million in 433 deals to complete the top three in this category.

By: Babajide Okeowo

