Business
CBN, Bank of England take decision on Fidelity Bank, Union Bank UK acquisition deal
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Bank of England have taken a position on the acquisition of Union Bank UK Plc (UBUK) by Fidelity Bank a year after the deal was first publicly announced.
Both financial regulators gave no objection to the deal which will increase the asset value of Fidelity Bank. The approval was announced in a statement by Fidelity Bank on Wednesday.
Upon the approval of both countries’ central banks, Union Bank of Nigeria (UBN) will transfer 100 percent of the assets of its United Kingdom subsidiary to Fidelity Bank, leading to the international expansion of the latter.
Although the value of the deal was not disclosed, Fidelity Bank said it would unlock significant value for the company going forward.
In the statement, Fidelity Bank said: “Further to the press release dated August 2, 2022 wherein Fidelity Bank Plc (the Bank) notified the General Public of its proposed 100% acquisition of Union Bank UK Plc (UBUK), the Bank is pleased to announce the completion of the transaction and receipt of the approval of the Bank of England’s Prudential Regulatory Authority (PRA) for change of control of UBUK.
“The acquisition of IJBUK is in furtherance of Fidelity Bank Plc’s strategic initiatives on international expansion. The Central Bank of Nigeria had earlier issued a letter of “No Objection” to the transaction.
“The Board of Directors of the Bank is confident that the acquisition will unlock significant value for the Fidelity Bank Group and is taking action to ensure the seamless integration of the operations of both entities.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURE…Missing Rig Workers: Tragedy, Injustice and the Depthwize cabal
The serene landscape of Ovhor in Delta State bore witness to a disaster that shook the nation’s conscience. The capsize...
FEATURE… In the shadow of kidnappers: The story of Nigeria’s albatross
For decades, Nigeria has been grappling with a problem that has threatened the safety and stability of its people: kidnapping....
FEATURE: The falling standard of education in Nigeria today: Whose Fault?
Over the years, education has proven to be the fulcrum facilitating national development in any state. Through education, knowledge is...
INVESTIGATION: Failed multi-million naira constituency water projects litter Sokoto communities
Many rural communities in Sokoto State are at the risk of an outbreak of diarrhea and other diseases due to...
FEATURE: Ebonyi residents lament bad roads despite multi-million naira allocation
‘The road has been this way for a long time. It is hard to access with vehicles and on foot...