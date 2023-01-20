Supreme Court dismisses APC’s appeal on nullification of candidate’s nomination in Kebbi

The Supreme Court on Friday affirmed the removal of Kabir Jega as the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for Jega-Aliero-Gwandu Federal Constituency of Kebbi State.

The APC had last year submitted the name of Kabir to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as its candidate in the constituency.

But the Court of Appeal, Abuja, in a ruling delivered in October last year declared Mohammed Jega as the party’s authentic candidate in the zone.

Dissatisfied with the ruling, the APC approached the apex court to set it aside.

In a judgment delivered by Justice Uwani Abba-Aji, the Supreme Court dismissed the suit for lack of merit.

The panel described as unlawful the primary election conducted by the party’s State Working Committee and produced Kabir as the candidate.

The apex court also restored Mohammed as the authentic candidate of APC and ordered the party and INEC to recognize him as such after winning the May 27, 2022, primary election conducted in accordance with the party’s constitution.

The apex court insisted that by the provisions of the law, only the National Working Committees of political parties are empowered to conduct primary elections for the nomination of candidates for elections.

